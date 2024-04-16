Cape Coast South MP commissions delivery suit for Ekon health centre   

By Victoria Agyemang, GNA

Ekon(C/R), April 16, GNA – Mr George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South Constituency, has commissioned a refurbished delivery suit at Ekon Health Centre for the people of Ekon and its adjoining communities.

At a short ceremony to hand it over to the health authorities, Mr Ricketts-Hagan said the facility would help alleviate challenges faced by expectant mothers over the years.

Mothers, he indicated were major contributors to national growth and efforts to ensure their safety during deliveries should be prioritised.

The clinic, which serves more than 3,000 people within the area, needed a facelift for quality healthcare services for patients.

He said the healthcare centre needed a further facelift to help cater for the basic health needs of the people, students and surrounding communities to avoid travelling long distances to access healthcare.

The MP pledged his unwavering support to the people of Cape Coast and promised to complete all unfinished projects in the area.

Mr Isaac Takyi Mensah, the Physician Assistant of Ekon Health Centre, expressed delight that that infections among pregnant women would reduce with access to their own facility, particularly the available washrooms and thanked the MP for the gesture.

Mr Mensah called on the government, NGOs, individuals and philanthropic organisations to support as they needed more logistics and equipment like a laboratory, scanning machines and blood bank to improve on their services.

For his part, Nana Kwame Adu Ababio I, Chief of Ekon, appreciated the efforts of the MP for supporting the community over the years.

He called on all to get on board and assist the community for its growth and development.

GNA

