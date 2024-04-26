CAMFED Ghana celebrates International Girls-in-ICT Day

By Comfort Sena Fetrie -Akagbor

Tamale, April 26, GNA – The Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) Ghana, an organisation that seeks the empowerment of girls through education, in partnership with Amalitech Ghana, has commemorated this year’s International Girls-in-ICT Day to build their capacity in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The event, held in Tamale, was to inspire girls and young women to take charge of their future by exploring STEM education, fulfilling STEM careers, and actively seeking opportunities within their communities.

Madam Fairuza Safian, the National Director of CAMFED Ghana, said at the event that the celebration was to educate girls on the job opportunities available in the ICT sector.

“The sector has a pressing need for a wide range of ICT talents. There is a gr owing gap between the digital skills needed by employers and the number of job seekers with the required technical know-how, which means that highly qualified females in technical fields will have a significant number of opportunities available to them,” she said.

She encouraged girls to take ICT lessons seriously to improve gender balance in the information communication csector.

Madam Esther Nkrumah Amoah, the Marketing Team Lead at Amalitech, said: “ICT field has long been breaking barriers and making new waves for human innovation and technological advancement.”

She expressed the need for pro-active technology companies to establish meaningful resources to help train young females and girls in ICT roles to bridge the gender gap.

She called for initiatives to attract more females into tech careers to promote diverse potential and opportunities in the field for females.

