Bulgaria’s Kaleyn wins two bronze medals at 2024 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

Tashkent, April 28 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgaria’s Boryana Kaleyn Sunday placed third in the hoop final of the 2024 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Tashkent. She will thus take home two bronze medals after ranking in third place in the all-around event on Saturday.

Kaleyn was awarded 34.750 points for her hoop routine (18.700 for difficulty, 8.000 for artistry, and 8.150 for execution).

In her only final on Sunday, the other Bulgarian entrant, Nikol Todorova, who is a newcomer to a World Cup competition, made some major faults and placed eighth on 27.900 points (13.800, 7.300, 6.850).

The gold went to Takhmina Ikromova of Uzbekistan (35.500 points), and 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships gold medalist Darja Varfolomeev of Germany snatched the silver with a score of 35.300 points.

In the ball final, Kaleyn came out fifth on 32.850 points total (16.900; 7.950; 8.000). Ikromova was first on a score of 34.900 points, followed by Varfolomeev (34.700 points) and Margarita Kolosov of Germany (33.600 points).

In the clubs final, Kaleyn made it to fourth position on 33.250 points (16.600; 8.300; 8.350). The winner was Varfolomeev (35.750 points), trailed by Ikromova (34.550 points) and Natalya Usova of Uzbekistan (33.650 points).

Kalyen scored 31.150 points (15.600, 8.000; 7.550) on the ribbon, which landed her as No. 7 in the ranking. Varfolomeev came on top with 33.450 points, ahead of Ikromova (32.950 points) and Poland’s Liliana Lewinska (32.250 points).

BTA/GNA

