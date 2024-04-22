Bliss GVS Pharma donates antimalarial drugs to Tamale West Hospital

By Ibrahim Nurudeen

Tamale, April 22, GNA – The Tamale West Hospital has taken delivery of quantities of antimalarial drugs to boost health care delivery for patients at the facility.

The drugs, estimated at GHc182,000.00, included Lonart, P-Alaxin, and GSUNATE amongst others.

Bliss GVS Pharma, a drugs’ manufacturer, donated the drugs to the Tamale West Hospital.

Mr Ibrahim Mumuni Seidu, Medical Representative of Bliss GVS Pharma, who handed over the drugs to the authorities of the Tamale West Hospital in Tamale, said the gesture was to commemorate this year’s World Malaria Day as well as help in the fight against the disease in the country.

Mr Seidu said, “Bliss GVS Pharma is committed to improving the quality of lives of the people in the places where we serve and do business. We annually do this donation during the World Malaria Day to hospitals around the country.”

He added that “This is an effort from Bliss GVS Pharma to try to eradicate malaria from Ghana and the world at large because we understand the impact malaria has on people’s lives. This donation will provide much needed treatment to people who visit this facility and other places.”

Dr Billah Bagamsah, Head of Pharmacy, Tamale Central Hospital, who received the drugs, expressed gratitude to the company for the gesture, saying the drugs had come at the right time to ensure quality health care delivery to the people.

He said, “Malaria is among the top three mortalities in the hospital. So, this donation will really go a long way to curb or to reduce the incidence of malaria in the hospital.”

He added that “Pregnant women and children under five years are the most vulnerable groups. So, we’ll be targeting them. If you check our OPD attendance, currently, as the rain has started, the OPD attendance for malaria is increasing and with these products, it will help the hospital treat this illness.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

