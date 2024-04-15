Bibiani MP donates LPG to vehicle owners

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Bibiani (WN/R), April 15, GNA – Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, has donated volumes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for vehicle owners in the Bibiani township.

The donation was part of the MP’s resolve to help temporarily cushion the beneficiaries of the high cost of purchasing LPG for their vehicles.

Mr Obeng-Boateng, speaking at the donation, urged them to offer the needed support to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and his bid retain the parliamentary seat in the upcoming elections.

The recipients numbering over 50 commended the MP for the kind gesture and urged him to extend the donation to other vehicle owners in other communities in the Constituency.

Meanwhile, the MP had made some other donations in the constituency, including vehicles for security services, Gen-set for government hospital, desks and educational materials, water and sanitation materials, and sports development, among others.

GNA

