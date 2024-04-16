Belgium Sees Moroccan Autonomy Initiative as ‘Good Basis’ for Solution  

Belgium considers the Moroccan autonomy initiative, presented in 2007, as “a serious and credible effort by Morocco and a good basis for a solution accepted by the parties.”

This position was expressed in the joint declaration adopted at the 3rd meeting of the Moroccan-Belgian High Joint Partnership Commission, co-chaired this Monday in Rabat by Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, and Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo.

In this context, De Croo reiterated “Belgium’s long-standing support for the process led by the United Nations for a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution for the parties,” read the Declaration.

On this occasion, the two parties agreed on “the exclusivity of the UN in the political process and reaffirmed their support for UN Security Council resolution 2703 (2023), which noted the role and responsibility of the parties in the search for a realistic, pragmatic, lasting political solution based on compromise,” added the declaration.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

