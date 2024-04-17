Apple Music announces King Paluta as ‘Next Up’ artiste for April 

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 17, GNA – Apple Music, a renowned global streaming platform, has announced Ghanaian music sensation King Paluta as their ‘Next Up’ artiste for the month of April.

The monthly ‘Next Up’ programme by Apple Music, identifies global music talents and gives them the spotlight on their platform to promote their works and further grow their audience.

King Paluta, who was recently nominated for the New Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards, has dominated social media trends with his “Aseda” song.

The motivational “Aseda, single, which is undoubtedly the biggest song in Ghana at the moment, has garnered millions of views across various social media platforms and also topped musical charts.

King Paluta recently headlined a concert in Dusseldorf, Germany, where he thrilled audiences with an amazing performance.

The Kumasi-based rapper and singer has made significant strides in his career and produced massive hits last year, which include “Yahitte,” “Sika Aba Fie,” and “Aha Ahye”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

