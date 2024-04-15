Apostle Dogbe urges Christians to exude a can-do spirit 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), April 15, GNA- The Hohoe Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Semenya Yao Dogbe, has encouraged Christians to adopt a ‘can-do’ spirit to succeed in their endeavours, citing such spirit by Caleb in the Bible.

The Area Head said Caleb and Joshua never gave-up, when the ten Israelites were discouraging them from entering the land that God had promised them.

Reading from Numbers 13:32, he advised Christians with negative attitudes to amend their ways, admonishing them to reject feelings of insignificance, recognise God’s Omnipotence in all situations, and rely on His promises when facing life’s challenges.

Apostle Dogbe gave the encouragement at the 75th Anniversary celebration of the Kadjebi District of The Church of Pentecost in the Oti Region.

He said Caleb, though not a born again, God was with him because he trusted God and believed in Him.

Reading from Daniel 11:32, Apostle Dogbe urged believers to believe in God as knowledge of God combined with the strength that comes from God is the most powerful and enduring force against the evil in the world.

He charged the believers to always trust in God for spiritual, physical, and financial growth.

On the 75th Anniversary which was held under the theme: “Celebrating the faithfulness of God,” Apostle Dogbe, said Christians must remain faithful stewards of God’s kingdom, because they were bound to give an account on the day of judgement.

He said, “Just as the Founder of The Church of Pentecost, Rev. James McKeown is dead and now with his Marker, we will die, but what people would say after our death should be of much concern to us.”

Elder Prosper Edem Affram, who read the history of The Church of Pentecost, in the Kadjebi District, said it was officially established in 1949, but Apostle Hayford Wilson, Brother Adubofour, among others from Eastern Region of Ghana earlier arrived in Kadjebi in 1943 to preach the gospel.

He said the Church at its initial stage had accommodation challenges, but Nana Akompi Final I, the Omanhene of Kadjebi Traditional Area intervened and generously gave them a parcel of land for the Chapel and ensured its protection.

He said a total of 16 pastors had been posted to the district since its 75-year period to work, and their combined efforts had shaped the vibrant spiritual landscape of the Kadjebi District.

Elder Affram said the Church in the District currently had 20 Assemblies with a total membership of 2,640 congregants including; 742 males, 1,169 females and 729 children.

He said the Church had also produced five Pastors and presently had 52 Elders, 27 Deacons and 43 Deaconess.

Present at the celebrations were Rev. Samuel Ohene Abeka, the current Kadjebi District Pastor, Rev. M. Adrakpanya, a former District Pastor, Pastor Festus Aduboahen of Atonso Area, Pastor Benjamin Elijah Baidoo of Nkonya District, Overseer Samuel Edutuah-Appiah, Dormabin District and Pastor Eric Ando of Christ Apostolic Church International, Kadjebi.

