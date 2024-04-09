Alumni of St. Augustine’s College to launch global fundraising for movie project

Accra, April 9, GNA – St. Augustine’s College is to launch a global fundraising for its exclusive movie project on Friday April 19, with the working title “The Day the Music Stopped,”.

The movie will tell and celebrate the story of the heroes of the 50th anniversary of the school during which a vehicle plowed into the students on a float.

“This documentary feature film will echo the silent memories and experiences of the unsung heroes of St. Augustine’s College during its Golden Jubilee Anniversary in 1980,” a statement signed by Eric Atta Sono, General Secretary – APSU NEC, said.

The launch will offer patrons exclusive sneak peek and allow them to be among the first in the world to see the trailer for the movie project.

The attendees will also have the unique opportunity to meet the visionaries: hear from the passionate award-winning director, talented script writer, the official voice of the project, and inspiring cast home & abroad.

The event will attract special guests, including, College Patron, the Headmaster and ⁠APSU Global President. Also in attendance will be the movie director, voice of the project, surviving victims and witnesses and Honorable APSUnians.

Old students, corporate bodies and stakeholders are invited to contribute to bring the project to life.

The event will be streamed live on Zoom, Facebook, and Instagram.

GNA

