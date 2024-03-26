Well-structured political parties crucial for Ghana’s democracy- NCCE

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, March 25, GNA – Ms Cynthia Anima Boadu, the Bono Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called for well-structured political parties to help strengthen the foundation of Ghana’s democracy.

The NCCE Director said weak political parties posed a threat to the country’s democratic system as they were responsible for electing leaders to govern and needed to establish strong structures to uphold Ghana’s democracy.

She made the call during a courtesy visit to the Bono regional executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Sunyani.

Ms Boadu observed that political parties played a critical role in the democratic process because they had a responsibility to ensure the development and progress of the country.

She advised political parties to engage in fair and ethical practices in their pursuit of power, saying because politics was ultimately about numbers, losing members in the quest for power could have detrimental effects on both the party and the country’s democracy.

It was essential for political parties to prioritise the integrity of their processes to maintain a strong and sustainable democratic system, she added.

Mr Ali Ibrahim Adjei, the Bono Region Vice-Chairman of the NDC, assured the NCCE Director of the party’s commitment for peaceful power since it believed in upholding peace before, during and after the elections to safeguard the country’s long-standing democracy.

He said the NDC would reject any form of violence that could jeopardise the lives of Ghanaians in the pursuit of political power and would be dedicated to promoting a culture of peace among their supporters.

Mr Adjei said the party would educate its followers on the importance of peaceful engagement in political activities with a goal to secure victory in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections without resorting to violence.

Mr Dennis Yeboah Twumasi, the Bono Regional Secretary of the NDC, urged the NCCE to collaborate with the security agencies to effectively manage tensions during elections.

