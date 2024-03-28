Warm salt water does not cure gum disease – Dentist

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, March 28, GNA –Dr. Kakra Bonsu Appiah, the Head of the Dental Department of the Tema General Hospital, has said that rinsing the mouth with warm salt water only gives a soothing effect but does not cure gum diseases.

Dr. Appiah noted that the swelling in the mouth develops as a result of tooth decay, stating that its presence shows that the decay has eaten deep, which is the underlying condition resulting in more advanced dental conditions.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that oral health was an essential part of the general well-being of an individual.

He advised Ghanaians to immediately report to the hospital when experiencing gum disease instead of self-medicating, as it could degenerate and cause complications.

He urged the public to take dental issues seriously and regularly visit dentists, as they were ready and willing to promote the oral health of the public.

Dr. Appiah said most oral diseases, when detected early, could be prevented; however, the attitude of people waiting for gum issues to worsen before seeking dental help has resulted in high tooth extractions at the Tema General Hospital.

He added that curative dentistry was more expensive than preventive, therefore the need for the public to prevent oral diseases, disclosing that the most common condition recorded in the facility was dental caries, commonly known as tooth decay, which occurs as a result of poor oral hygiene.

He explained that although dental caries was highly preventable, people did not seek early treatment until there was severe pain, leaving the dentist with no option but to extract the tooth.

Dr. Appiah said that even though dental caries does not give any symptoms at the initial stage, the tooth becomes very sensitive as it advances, noting that it was at that stage that patients seek medical care.

He added that dentistry was not expensive, saying that leaving the tooth to decay cost more than regularly visiting for preventive check-ups.

He said the facility had strengthened its sensitization and education programmes, targeting students and the public to raise awareness of the need to regularly visit the dentist.

