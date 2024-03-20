Use genuine motor oils to stop unwarranted particle build-ups 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, March 20, GNA – Mr Kohji Yanaka, Managing Director, Toyota Ghana Company Limited (TGCL), has urged car owners, especially users of Toyota cars, to desist from using unsuitable motor oil during servicing.

He said using motor oil unsuitable for Toyota vehicles created unwanted particle buildup in engines, causing engine oils to deteriorate faster and reducing the engine’s overall life.

The Managing Director said this during an engagement with stakeholders and the activation of its Genuine Motor Oil on the theme: “Nothing makes your Toyota happier than Toyota Genuine Motor Oil.”

Mr Yanaka said the engagement was to exchange ideas with stakeholders and learn better ways to improve their businesses for mutual benefits.

He said the lifeline of an automobile was clean lubrication, and that the longevity of one’s car’s engine was greatly assured when using a genuine engine oil recommended by the manufacturer.

The Managing Director said Toyota wanted its customers to keep their vehicles functioning optimally, so its Motor Oil was specifically developed.

“Since the introduction of the Genuine Motor Oil into the Ghanaian market, we have seen tremendous growth in its usage. However, we believe there are still more Toyota users who do not know about it,” he said.

Mr Charles Aglago, Marketing Manager, TGCL, said this year the company aimed to expand its market to external channels through collaborative partnerships.

He said they would also expand the retail channel base through onboarding, run promotional campaigns to increase awareness and develop channel incentive programmes for retailers and distributors.

The Marketing Manager said the partnership with identifiable retailers within the market gave them the leverage to expand and reach the unreachable, stating that, “when you partner with Toyota Ghana, you become part of our big family of winners.”

GNA

