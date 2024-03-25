Unilever Ghana appoints Chris Wulff-Caesar as new Managing Director 

Accra, March 25, GNA – Unilever Ghana PLC has appointed Mr. Chris Wulff-Caesar, as its new Managing Director with effect from April 1, 2024.

Mr Wulff-Caesar is an accomplished International Business Executive with 24 years of FMCG experience gained across various countries and is returning to Unilever Ghana PLC, where he began his career as a management trainee in 1999.

A statement issued in Accra by the company said he joined the company from Friesland Campina in Nigeria, where he was Marketing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, managing brands and marketing activities across 44 countries.

Before this, he worked for ABInBev as Marketing Director for West Africa (Ghana & Nigeria) and was a member of the Board of Directors for Accra Brewery Ltd.

It said he joined ABInBev under the SAB Miller acquisition, where he was leading the establishment and growth of a portfolio of brands.

The statement said during his time at SAB Miller, he worked as Africa Category Expansion / Innovation Manager, based in South Africa, and as Ghana Marketing Director.

Mr. Wulff-Caesar is a fellow of the National Institute of Marketing Nigeria (NIMN) and an Associate member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

He holds a BA (Honours) Degree in Economics from the University of Ghana and an MBA from the Edinburgh Business School of the Heriot-Watt University in Scotland, United Kingdom.

Mr. Wulff-Caesar will also join the Unilever Ghana PLC Board as an Executive Director.

It said Mr Wulff-Caesar takes over from Mr George Owusu-Ansah, the current Managing Director of Unilever Ghana PLC, having served as Managing Director of Unilever Ghana PLC for four years.

The statement said Mr Owusu-Ansah, now moving to Ethiopia as Managing Director of Unilever’s Ethiopian business from April 1, 2024.

It said Mr Owusu-Ansah would continue to serve on the Unilever Ghana PLC Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Meanwhile, Mr Joel Boateng, currently the Customer Development Director for Unilever Ghana PLC, has been appointed to join the Board of the company as an Executive Director.

Mr Boateng started his career in Customer Marketing and Intelligence at Unilever Ghana PLC in 2008 and held various roles, including three years in Unilever South Africa, before moving to marketing in 2019 as Category Manager for Oral Care & Skin Care.

He joined the Unilever Customer Development team in 2022 as Regional Sales Manager for Accra before being promoted to his current role in July 2023.

He is also an Executive Trustee board member to the Unilever Tier 2 & Savings Schemes. Mr Boateng holds a Bachelor of Arts in Statistics and Philosophy from the University of Ghana.

He has a master’s degree in business administration (EMBA Marketing) from the University of Ghana Business School.

He is also a Full Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana.

GNA

