UHAS ushers 139 students into clinical training 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, March 3, GNA – The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has inducted 139 students from its schools of Medicine and Pharmacy into their clinical year.

The students were inducted at the Third Joint White Coat ceremony of the University after successfully completing their preclinical training.

They were robed in the traditional doctor’s White Coat, decorated with stethoscope and took an oath of their respective schools to mark the clinical phase of their training on hospital wards.

Professor Frank Edwin, the Dean of the School of Medicine, in a welcome address, charged the students to exhibit high professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He urged them to be committed to their work, be pioneers of innovation and champions of quality healthcare to others, adding that the future of healthcare was in their hands.

The challenge of unavailability of jobs had informed the choice of the theme for the programme to position the mind of the students towards entrepreneurship.

The ceremony was on the theme: “The Path to Entrepreneurial Excellence in Healthcare,” which marked the seventh for the Medical students, third for Pharmacy, and the first for the Physician Assistant students.

Professor Afua Adwo Jectey Hesse, the President of Accra College of Medicine, who was the guest speaker, said clinical year required a lot more commitment as it involved more practicals.

She, therefore, urged the students to remain focused, view their experiences as learning opportunities, and to see every obstacle as a problem that had a solution waiting to be discovered.

The President implored them to be time cautious and avoid procrastination, which was the real thief of time, and they must avoid it like a plague.

Professor Lydia Aziato, the Vice Chancellor of UHAS, who chaired the event, said the University was the first to include Physician Assistant students in the White Coat ceremony, which showed the students how proud the University was of them.

The inductees pledged to treat their patients with dignity and respect, safeguard their confidence, and serve as their advocates.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

