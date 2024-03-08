The harm done to Ghana by corruption is unmeasurable — Domelevo

By Morkporkpor Anku/ Khadijah Musah

Accra, Mar. 8, GNA – Mr Daniel Domelevo, a former Auditor General, says corruption has done unmeasurable harm to Ghana.

He said apart from the several resources available to the country, the government was taxing everyone thereby moving the economy from taxation to robbery.

Mr Domelevo was speaking via Zoom on Ghana’s 67th “In-Dependence Anniversary: Rescue or Disaster” Anti-Corruption Event in Accra.

The event was organized by Crusaders Against Corruption (CACG) in collaboration with African Business Communication(ABC), TV XYZ, Ghana Good Governance Group (GGGG), and Spio-Garbrah Foundation (S-GF).

The event engaged in meaningful discussions surrounding the theme with a particular focus on combating corruption and fostering good governance.

He said, “We cannot develop when corruption is taking over and consuming all resources of the country.”

The former Auditor General said the country had come to its current state because of bad leadership, a leadership which was not visionary and transformational as well as Commission in wastage.

” l am really sad to say that instead of eradicating corrupt practices and abuse of office, the highest office of the land, together with Ministries, Agencies and Departments, are at the forefront of defending the menace,” he added.

He said the country had to develop at all costs to improve the livelihoods of the people and the society.

Mr Domelevo said there was a need to commercialise and decentralise the fight against corruption and corruption-related offences to include more stakeholders.

He said this would be a more sustainable way to fight these crimes across the country.

Bishop Dr Samuel Mensah, a Board Member of (CACG), said the challenges facing the country were not spiritual but rather a lack of common-sense leadership.

He said Ghana had no vision and political leaders had no ideas, about where they were taking the citizenry too.

He said until the country has a National and Comprehensive vision, it would not be able to develop and grow to its potential.

The Bishop said Ghana’s counterparts, who grew and developed, had visionary leadership every step of the way.

Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Founder of Spio-Garbrah Foundation, said the programme was to discuss whether Ghana had truly been independent or still dependent over these years.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

