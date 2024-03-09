Sunyani East NPP delegates maintains Ameyaw-Cheremeh

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, March 9, GNA – Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sunyani East Constituency at the weekend again endorsed Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament, as the Election 2024 parliamentary candidate.

Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Board Chairman of the Bui Power Authority, managers of the Bui Generating Station, would represent the constituents in Parliament for the fifth time i won the 2024 parliamentary elections. Due to certain internal challenges, the Sunyani East constituency could not participate in the NPP’s parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, January 27, but the national leadership of the Party resolved those challenges and re-scheduled the primary to March 9.

However, in a keenly contested polls, conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC) at the Catholic Pastoral Centre in Sunyani, Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh secured 460 out of the 799 valid votes cast to beat his only contender, Ambassador George Kumi, a former envoy.

As at the time of filing this report, the atmosphere in Sunyani was that of joy and excitement, as hundreds of the delegates and supporters took to the principal streets.

Clad in party paraphernalia, some of the delegates told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they believed the incumbent MP had done a lot and deserved their endorsement to lead the constituency in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Mr Abubakar Yakubu, the Sunyani East Communications Officer of the NPP, commended the delegates for the high level of political maturity and civility exhibited at the polls and express.

He commended the police for the sense of professionalism they demonstrated in maintaining law.

