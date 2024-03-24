Stonebwoy, Wiyaala deliver a stunner as 13th African Games close in style

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 24, GNA – The curtains were drawn on the 13th African Games staged in Accra, Saturday night, with thrilling performances from some of Africa’s finest artistes.

The closing ceremony held at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra was another colourful spectacle, as athletes from all over Africa marched around the tracks to bid farewell after competing in the games.

The ceremony was climaxed by series of musical performances, but it was Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy, who lit up the stage, leaving over 10,000 fans ecstatic.

His opening performance with the “Kpo Keke” hit song brought the venue alive. The accompanying fireworks and lighting that made the performance a delight to watch.

The award-winning Ghanaian artiste performed a selection from his repertoire of hit songs, and a new single with Nigeria’s Odumodulvck, and then he signed off on an impressive fashion.

Africa’s music lioness, Wiyaala, opened her performance, exuding her unique energy, and got the fans cheering her on.

Cameroonian rapper Stanley Enow, who was sharply dressed, also made his presence felt on stage, as did Congolese musician Innoss’B.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo congratulated all athletes who won medals for their countries, especially the Ghanaian contingent, who won 68 medals.

He also commended the hard work of the coaches, officials, and supporting staff for their invaluable role in ensuring the successful organisation of the games.

Meanwhile, the 13th African Games, which was acclaimed as one of the best to have been held in recent memory, saw the likes of Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa dominating the medal table.

Egypt will host the next African Games in 2027.

