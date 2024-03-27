Soldier arrested over attempted robbery at mining site

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, March 27, GNA – The swift intervention of some Nyamesom miners near Kwabenakwa averted a robbery attack at a mining site in Obuasi.

A soldier was allegedly arrested in connection with the robbery attempt whilst three of his alleged accomplices escaped.

Lance Corporal Eric Opoku of the Airborne, Tamale, together with his colleagues, one of whom he mentioned as Musah Jafa of the Tema Naval Base, told the police allegedly that they had gone to the site to get their “chop money”.

A police brief said the four in their military uniforms had worn white long Muslim dresses called “jalabia” over their uniforms and were armed with pump action gun, knives, among other weapons.

It said they had entered the mining site allegedly amidst gun shots, necessitating a distress call to the Police, who quickly responded.

The brief said the police met the callee and other 20 civilians who had arrested one of the culprits.

According to the brief, the suspect told the police that he was currently on operation at Bawku and that he was on a-14-day leave.

He allegedly said he and the others had gone to the site to look for “chop money” and that they gave warning shots to scare workers at the site.

Opoku also told the police allegedly that he and his alleged accomplices took hostage of the excavator operator, but luck eluded him, and he was grabbed whilst the rest escaped.

The suspect, since his arrest on March 24, 2024, is assisting Police in investigations, especially in getting the other members of the gang.

