Second Session of Ghana-Kenya Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation begins

Accra, March 28, GNA – The Second Session of the Ghana-Kenya Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) has begun with a two-day Senior Officials session, which was held virtually.

The PJCC seeks to boost economic growth and technical cooperation between the two countries.

The senior officials’ session started on Wednesday and was a precursor to the ministerial session and state visit to Ghana by Dr William Samoei Ruto, the President of Kenya, from April 2 – 4, 2024, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, said on Thursday.

The session was co-chaired by Madam Hannah Nyarko, Coordinating Director/Political and Economic of the Ministry, and Mr Moi Lemonshira, Director-General/Political and Economic, Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya.

In her opening remarks, Madam Nyarko recalled the strong bilateral ties between the two countries, while Mr Lemonshira emphasised the keenness of Kenya to expand trade and investment ties with Ghana to promote intra-African trade.

He commended Ghana for hosting the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The two Co-Chairs urged the senior officials to engage in an exchange of ideas and ignite discussions with open mind, constructive engagements, and a genuine spirit of cooperation.

That, they said, would help reach a common ground for the two nations to emerge stronger, more resilient and equipped to face the challenges of the interconnected world for the benefit of their people.

The discussions focused on defence matters, cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture, blue economy, and export promotion.

GNA

