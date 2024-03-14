Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria dead

Credit Daniel Agbesi Latsu/Kingsley Mamore GNA

Kadjebi (O/R), March 14, GNA – Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria has passed away on Thursday , March 14 in Nigeria.

His corpse is expected to be flown back to Kadjebi in the Oti Region on Friday, March 15 for burial in line with Islamic customs.

Mr. Frank Adjei Worlanyo, Akan Constituency Communication Officer of the NPP, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.

Alhaji Bawa, a Legal Practitioner, had been Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria since 2017 when NPP government returned to power.

Alhaji Rashid Bawa, was elected the Akan Constituency’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the 2024 General Election during the Parliamentary primary on December 2, 2023.

He polled 492 votes to beat his closest contender, Mr. Tassah Safiwu, who had 103 votes, with Alhaji Tanko Yakubu, the third contender garnering 17 votes.

Alhaji Bawa was also the NPP PC in the 2020 polls.

He won the Akan seat as an Independent Candidate in the 2000 election.

He was the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports from 2001-2004, and then Ghana’s Ambassador to the Saudi Arabia from 2005-2008.

