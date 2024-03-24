Ramadan: Cassona supports Muslim community  

Accra, March 24, GNA – The Cassona Global Imaging Limited, Ghana, a company that specialises in the supply of medical imaging equipment, has donated to the National Mosque in support of the Ramadan festivities.

The Organisation also provided assistance to the National Mosque Clinic for Women and Children project, a news brief shared with the Ghana News Agency said.

The Cassona team presented T-shirts, water, assorted beverages and an unspecified amount of money to the Muslim community to help them deliver their physical and spiritual demands during the festive period.

Mr Liam Smith, Engineer, Cassona Global Imaging, said the purpose of the donation was to encourage the Muslim community to go through a successful fasting period.

“We wish them the best this Ramadan period and encourage everyone to remain healthy. Cassona remains committed to providing healthcare solutions and we are dedicated to making the sub-Saharan Africa starting from Ghana self-sufficient when it comes to diagnostic imaging equipment,” he said.

Mrs Gladys Tetteh, Sales Lead for Cassona in Accra, said the organisation was excited about the women and children clinic project and assured that Cassona would provide further support to make the project a reality.

Alhaji Jabir Kango, the Deputy Administrator of the National Mosque, expressed profound gratitude to the Cassona team for the gesture and assured that the items would be distributed to neighbouring communities.

“We are grateful for the kind gesture by Casosna Global Imaging. Ramadan is a month of giving generosity, and alms giving. So if Cassona has decided to reach out to our people then we are grateful,” he said.

Alhaji Kango appealed to the public to support the women and children clinic project to deliver specialised healthcare for women and children in surrounding communities.

GNA

