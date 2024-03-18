Profiling the Top Ghanaian Footballers through History

Accra, March 18, GNA – Ghana are one of the top African football nations and have competed in four of the last five World Cups. Advancing to the second round in Germany in 2006, the Black Stars went one better in 2010, reaching the quarter-finals against Uruguay.

Throughout the 21st century, Ghanaians have lit up some of the top competitions in Europe, from the Premier League to the Champions League. For fans keen to back their favourite players and teams, bemybet is an online tool where they can compare and assess different platforms before placing a wager on matches and season outcomes. With Ghana producing top talent, this article will rundown the star names who have impressed on the global stage.

Michael Essien

The midfielder starred for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, appearing for Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Milan. It was in west London at Stamford Bridge where Essien enjoyed his longest and most successful spell, winning the Premier League title twice, the FA Cup three time, the Champions League and League Cup.

Making more than 250 appearances for Chelsea, he then followed Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid and scored twice during a season-long loan spell. Two campaigns followed with Milan at the San Siro before a short time in Greece, Indonesia and Azerbaijan during the final years of his glittering career.

Asamoah Gyan

Gyan captianed the Ghana national team and is perhaps one of the most iconic players to come out of the country. Starting his professional career in his homeland with Liberty Professionals, he soon moved to Italy where he appeared for Udinese and Modena.

A move to Rennes followed before his appearance at the 2010 World Cup saw him earn a record £13million switch to Premier League side Sunderland. The forward was a hit at the Stadium of Light, scoring ten goals in his maiden season in England.

Despite his heroics, he is perhaps best remembered for his penalty that struck the crossbar in the World Cup quarter-finals against Uruguay after Luis Suarez had denied Ghana by appearing to deliberately saving a goalbound shot with his hand. The last kick of extra-time, Gyan scored in the shootout but Uruguay won it 4-2.

Stephen Appiah

Stephen Appiah forged a strong career for himself in Italy’s Serie A after starting out with Ghanaian outfit Hearts of Oak in 1995 at the age of just 15. Earning a move to Europe with Udinese, he also appeared for Parma before joining giants Juventus. Winning the Serie A title and Coppa Italia, he became one of the most decorated Ghanain footballers during the early noughties. He later won the league and cup in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

Though a 2009 trial to Tottenham didn’t materialise into a move to the Premier League, Appiah did captain his nation at the 2010 World Cup having also skippered the side back in 2006.

Mohammed Kudus

Born in the year 2000, Kudus is the current shining light for the Ghana national team and is starring for West Ham in the Premier League. A skilful and energetic midfielder, Kudus has already scored more than 50 career goals having also appeared for Nordsjaelland in Denmark and Dutch giants Ajax.

The playmaker is a crucial player for his country and currently has a scoring rate of a goal every three games. At the 2022 World Cup, Kudus’ brace helped Ghana seal a memorable 3-2 victory over South Korea.

Summing Up

Ghana has produced a number of high-profile talents who have impressed in Africa before going on to star for teams across Europe. While Stephen Appiah was a midfield marvel in Italy, Michael Essien was an integral part of the Chelsea side that claimed victory domestically and in Europe. Mohammed Kudus is aiming to follow in their footsteps with Europa League glory with West Ham a possibility this season.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

