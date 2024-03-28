Osei Kusi Foundation donates vocational materials to residents of Asuboi  

Suhum(E/R), March 28, GNA-The Osei Kusi Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has donated vocational materials to residents of Asuboi to facilitate skill acquisition and reduce unemployment.

The vocational materials included sewing machines, which were donated to five apprentices who are currently being trained at various training institutions.

Mr Osei Opare Asante, a scholar of the foundation who donated the items on behalf of the founder, Dr Kofi Osei Kusi, said the decision to present the items to the residents of Asuboi was conceived to engender interest in vocational skills acquisition among the youth.

“Now the world is fast changing, and the acquisition of skills is a means that will enable people to acquire their source of livelihood. As part of the vision of our founder, that is why we decided to help the people of Asuboi by providing these materials to help them acquire skills to develop themselves and earn an income,” he said.

Mr Asante urged the beneficiaries to effectively make good use of the sewing machines and ensure they significantly acquired the needed skills to improve their lives and support others.

The Osei Kusi Foundation is a non-profit organisation that is committed to holistic youth development, with a special focus on educational scholarships for young people and skill acquisition.

Mr. Tobias Ibrahim, Assemblyman for Asuboi Electoral Area, underscored the importance of vocational skills acquisition in the community as the community is currently battling with unemployment.

He said the predominant means of employment for the youth in the community, including farming and “okada,” were not sufficient to reduce unemployment in the community.

He urged the youth to imbibe the desire to acquire skills to evade unemployment in the community.

GNA

