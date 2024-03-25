OpenLabs Tema wins second inter-campus ICT quiz 

Accra, March 25, GNA- The OpenLabs Tema campus has emerged winners of the second edition of the OpenLabs Ghana’s inter-campus Information Technology (I.T) Quiz held in Accra.

OpenLabs Ghana (formerly NIIT), an I.T. institution, staged the quiz to whip up I.T. literacy among its students and contribute to making I.T. attractive to young people.

Contestants from OpenLab’s three campuses – Tema, Accra, and Kumasi – faced off in a heated contest that was characterised by a mixture of excitement, anxiety, and demonstration of academic prowess in computer hardware, software, engineering, coding, artificial intelligence, among other areas.

The team from Tema clinched narrow victory after securing 47 points, followed by Accra, 46, and Kumasi, 37.

The winners were represented by Cecil Bortey, Gerald Danquah Asusa, Stephen Anaba Taiwiah, Christian Zigah, and Buertey Ezekiel Boatey.

Students from the Foster Junior High School and the Labone Senior High School in Accra were present at the event.

Madam Nimmy Mathew, Campus Head, OpenLabs Accra, said the purpose of the quiz was to foster healthy competition among the students.

She said the programme was part of ongoing efforts to engage students and promote academic excellence.

“This initiative does not only test their knowledge, but also promotes teamwork and communication skills. It also helps students to showcase their understanding of IT concepts and learn to adapt and think critically under pressure,” she said.

Madam Mathew said OpenLabs was exposing its students to new programmes, including Certificate in DevOps and Product Management, and Advanced Certificate in Data Analytics.

Mr Asadullah, Regional Sales Head, OpenLabs Ghana, said the institution appreciated the responsibility of empowering its students with employable skills and contribute to building Ghana’s human resource capacity.

“As an institution promoting digital literacy and IT education in Ghana, it is our duty to make sure our students have the right skills and are job ready as such, organising such programmes is our way of providing our students with the right information and resources to excel in their respective career aspirations,” he said.

Mr Cecil Bortey, a software engineering student, attributed the team’s victory to adequate preparedness and called for more of such competitive programmes.

He appealed to the Ghana Education Service to intensify ICT education at the secondary level and make it more practical to prepare students for emerging opportunities.

GNA

