Nothing changes without leadership – Rev. CSP Akuamoah-Boateng  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor,

Ho, Mar. 28 GNA – Reverend Chief Superintendent of Prisons, George Akuamoah-Boateng (rtd), Ho East Synod Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana has said that nothing happens, changes, or progresses without leadership.

“Leadership therefore sets the growth in every entity,” he said.

Rev. CSP Akuamoah-Boateng said this at a one-day retreat organised by the Presbytery for Pastors, selected Catechists, and District Treasurers at Ho Kpodzi.

He reminded the participants that “leadership is cause and every other thing is effect, everything rises and falls on leadership.”

The Presbytery Moderator told them that as leaders in the Church, they have a huge responsibility on their hands.

He urged them to mobilise the thoughts, philosophies, beliefs, mindsets, attitudes, and behaviours of others to enable them to achieve their goals.

Rev. CSP Akuamoah-Boateng reminded them that a good leader was always ahead of others, inspiring and guiding them adding “Be ready to take initiatives and responsibilities.”

He urged them to be humble, disciplined, courageous, creative, truthful, and work with others to achieve the future and long-term goals of the church.

“Be action-centered leaders, know the direction of the church and don’t be title crazy,” he warned.

The Presbytery Moderator reminded them that the power and authority they wielded were not absolute ones but borrowed ones.

He called on them to be role models to members of the church and influence them with good moral values.

