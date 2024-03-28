No medical officer at Nabdam District, affecting healthcare service

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Bolgatanga, March 28, GNA – The Nabdam District in the Upper East Region has no medical doctor, a situation adversely affecting the provision of quality healthcare to residents.

Madam Maria Mahama, the Nabdam District Director of Health Services, said it was one of the major challenges facing the Directorate as specialised services could not be provided.

She called on the Ghana Health Service to consider posting a medical officer to the district to attend to key cases, whose treatment were beyond the capacity of physician assistants and the other staff.

Madam Mahama said though the District Health Directorate lacked other essential health amenities, the service of a medical officer was the most pressing need of the Directorate.

“There are several pressing needs that we need as a Health Directorate, but key to us is the need for a medical officer…So, it is not just about the structure, having a medical officer attend to our basic needs is essential to us,” she stated.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) regarding the health needs of the district, Madam Mahama said the district had no hospital and accredited National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) scan centre.

That compelled pregnant women to travel to Bolgatanga, the Regional Capital for such services.

The situation, she said, was putting financial burden on the already vulnerable women and their families and adversely affecting healthcare delivery.

She noted that though the district was a beneficiary of the Government’s Agenda 111, the construction of the hospital was still at the ground level.

The Director, therefore, appealed to the Government to expedite action and ensure the project’s completion to serve the people’s health needs.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

