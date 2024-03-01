Nestle Ghana awards 46 students at President’s Independence Day Awards

Accra, Mar. 01, GNA – Nestle Ghana Limited in collaboration with the Ministry of Education has presented awards to 46 students at this year’s President’s Independence Day Awards in Accra.

The students were rewarded for excelling in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination.

The students, including visually impaired and hearing impaired, were selected from public and private schools across the country.

For their award package, each student received a laptop, a plaque, Nestlé souvenirs and one year supply of Nestlé products as well as a signed certificate by President Nna Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The students also engaged in exciting activities prior to the official awards event.

The activities included a tour of the Nestlé factory in Tema, a visit to the Jubilee House, the Ministry of Education, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, and an air-experience at the Air Force Base in Burma Camp.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, congratulating the awardees, said education was not a privilege but a fundamental right.

He called for all to reflect on the crucial role of education because the success of the youth depended on a solid educational foundation.

The President said every student at the basic school level would be mandated to study and would be examined on at least one Ghanaian language as part of the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

The awards ceremony, which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre, was attended by Ministers of State, members of the Diplomatic Corps, Traditional Leaders, Heads of Departments and Agencies, parents of awardees, teachers and students.

Mr. Georgios Badaro, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana Limited, said recognising and celebrating achievements was not only a way to honour individuals, but also a way to inspire others to reach higher heights.

Mr Badaro, speaking on the theme of the 2024 Independence Day commemoration: “Our Democracy, Our Pride”, said it was important to protect the democracy of the country for future leaders like the awardees to contribute to shaping the future of Ghana.

Since its inception in 1993, the President’s Independence Day Awards continues to reward excellence in academic performance.

Today, the awards ceremony has become an integral part of Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration.

GNA

