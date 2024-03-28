NDC parliamentary candidate organises free eye surgery for constituents

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Mar 28, GNA – Mr Nelson Kofi Djabab, the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Krachi East constituency has organized a free eye surgery for residents.

This follows a free eye screening exercise for the residents about a week ago during which some were identified to have eye problems that demanded surgery.

The exercise was undertaken by Lifetime Wells Vision, a Ghanaian Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in Accra in conjunction with Friends Eye Centre in Tamale.

Mr Djabab told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that the health care needs of the people were on top of his agenda, adding he would continue to seek their interest to keep them physically fit.

As part of his commitment towards affordable health care delivery, work has begun in all the twenty-One Electoral Areas of which the affected victims are currently undergoing surgery and treatment at Dambai Health Centre.

Mr Djabab assured the constituents that the exercise would not be once adding that subsequent eye screening and surgical exercises would be organized by the end of December 2024, to support persons who want to access eye care in the area.

Dr Seth Wanye, the medical Doctor of the Friends Eye Centre, who spoke with the GNA said cataract and pterygium were identified during the screening as major conditions which usually affected the eye and degenerate into glaucoma.

He explained that the eye lenses of some patients had to be removed and replaced with another layer of the eye and provided them with eye drops to avoid complications leading to blindness.

Dr Wanye said that severe visual impairment was a major cause of the high eye disease in the country leading to cataract and blindness according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Some beneficiaries lauded the parliamentary candidate for the sponsorship of both eye test and eye surgery, which would have cost them huge money.

