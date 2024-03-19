MTN FA Cup Quarterfinals: Bechem United play Legon Cities, defending champions Dreams FC face Soccer Intellectuals 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, March.19, GNA – The 2023/24 MTN FA Cup is set to deliver one of its best quarterfinal games as eight teams have been paired ahead of the round.

Six premier league sides, together with two division one league clubs would fight for the coveted title after battling a tough round of 16 clash.

Defending champions, Dreams FC, who are currently on the continent chasing the CAF Confederations title would take on Soccer Intellectuals at Dawu Park.

The “Still Believe” boys are confident of winning the MTN FA Cup for the second consecutive time.

Last season’s quarter-finalists, Legon Cities would host red-hot Bechem United in an all-premier league affair at the WAFA Park while Karela United would also face Nsoatreman FC.

Division one league side and last season’s semi-finalists Skyy FC would play as visitors against Sunyani’s Bofoakwa Tano at the Coronation Park.

Mr. Germain Naatey, Senior Manager, Brands and Communication at MTN Ghana speaking during the short event expressed the Group’s willingness to help the development of sports in Ghana, most especially football.

He said the last eight teams in the competition had the potential to deliver a promising and competitive quarterfinal experience.

The Senior Manager said MTN, together with the Ghana Football Association were putting measures in place to increase the awareness of the competition.

“We are hoping these activities will keep the FA Cup tournament on the minds of fans and even generate higher fan bases for the competition and Ghana football as a whole,” he added.

The total sponsorship for the amounts for the best name of this agreement stands at ghc1,500.000.

Mr Naatey appealed to the GFA to consider gender inclusivity in its officiating to help grow the interest of females always.

He wished participating teams well in their chase for the coveted title.

Mr. Wilson Arthur, Chairman, MTN FA Cup committee revealed that all eight teams were poised and ready to deliver an exciting quarter-final round.

He said it was necessary to engage the next generation of young players and females who would show much interest in the competition.

Mr Arthur wished all clubs well ahead of the tournament.

Below is the list for the quarterfinals:

Nsoatreman FC vs Karela United

Legon Cities vs Bechem United

Bofoakwa Tano FC vs Skyy FC

Dreams FC vs Soccer Intellectuals

GNA

