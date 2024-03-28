March Opinion Polls: NDC preferred by voters

Accra, March 28, GNA – An opinion poll by a data analytics consulting and research company indicates a preference for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 Presidential Election among its 294 respondents across the nation.

The polls, conducted by the Data Insight Group of JOB Group Limited and Chartered Media Consult, indicate that should the elections be held at the time of the survey, the NDC is likely to lead the presidential election with about 50 per cent of the votes cast.

The survey was conducted from Friday, March 1 to Friday, March 15, with respondents representing all the political parties and independent contestants.

The findings of the polls, which was shared with the Ghana News Agency, indicate that neither the New Patriotic Party (NPP), nor the NDC is likely to secure overwhelming majority seats in Parliament as independent candidates and combined parties may clinch some seats.

But the NDC is likely to retain more seats (50.5 per cent), while the NPP may drop some seats (35.8 per cent), with other parties likely to secure about 13 per cent of the seats, according to the findings.

The General Election, it says, may be characterised by low voter turnout, with more than one out of 10 voters likely to stay at home.

“…it is more concerning that one-third of female voters will choose not to vote,” it adds.

It states that the Government’s approval rating is rather low among the respondents.

“This is primarily driven by the large unemployment rate facing many young voters,” it states.

Reacting to the findings, Mr Osei Boakye, Managing Consultant of the Chartered Media Consult, said the major issues confronting voters included education, law and order, and electricity.

“Despite the adverse effect of the pollution of major water sources in addition to agriculture, and healthcare, these three issues are less significant concerns and less priority for most voters,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

