Let us rekindle spirit of communal labour – Okyeame Akyea 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), March 29, GNA- Okyeame Kwesi Akyea Asiedu, the Paramount linguist of Kadjebi Traditional Area, has appealed to Ghanaians to rekindle the communal labour spirit.

He noted that communal spirit had died down in many communities across the country for reasons he was yet to know.

The linguist said communal labour was good as it gives a sense of belonging and bonds the community as a unit.

Okyeame Akyea made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said partaking in communal labour was also a civic duty as enshrined in Article 41(g) of the 1992 Constitution and that everyone ought to partake in such activity.

He entreated all Assembly members to organise at least one communal labour activity in their Electoral Areas once a month to help enhance the quality of life for residents at the local level.

Okyeame Akyea said such gatherings also foster social cohesion, promote environmental sustainability, and empower individuals.

“But to achieve this, there is the need for a revolution of the mindset,” he added.

He bemoaned the unhygienic nature of most Chop Bars in the Kadjebi township and warned that if care was not taken, the town might experience cholera, diarrhoea and typhoid fever outbreaks.

Okyeame Akyea therefore, charged the District Directorate of Environmental Health to act swiftly to avert any catastrophe in the community.

GNA

