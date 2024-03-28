Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival starts tomorrow 

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, March 28, GNA – The 19th edition of the Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival, which has become an international event attracting thousands of tourists to the country, is set to kick start tomorrow, Friday, March 29.

The festival, which promises to be yet another unforgettable adventure for thrill-seekers and tourists alike would end Monday, April 1, from 0900 hours to 1800 hours daily at the breathtaking landscapes of the Odweanoma Mountains in Atibie-Kwahu.

It is being organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Ghana Tourist Development Company, the Kwahu Traditional Council, Kwahu East District Assembly, Kwahu West and Kwahu South Municipal Assemblies, the Kwahu Development Association, and the Kwahu Tourism Initiative.

Ahead of the festival, officials of the Ghana Tourism Authority would pay a courtesy call on the Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II and Atibiehene, Nana Kwame Asante Betiani II in their Palaces respectively.

The four-day festival would witness seasoned tandem pilots from around the world who have been invited to fly passengers from Odweanoma Mountain to Nkawkaw Stadium.

The pilots include Blake Daniel Pelton, Chuck Smith and Edward Allan Stein from the USA, Naohisa Okada from Japan, Eduardo Reategui Vera, from Peru, Hugen Muhlich from Germany, and Jonathan Quaye from Ghana.

The Paragliding Festival was initiated in April 2005 under the leadership of the then Minister of Tourism, Jake Okanta Obetsebi Lamptey to coincide with the Easter festivities in Kwahu.

As an aviation sport, the event is patronised by both local and international tourists during the Easter season.

The festival seeks to promote domestic tourism and foster national cohesion.

