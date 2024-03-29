Knife sharpening, a thriving business for some immigrants 

By Mercy Arthur

Bediako, March 29, GNA – Some immigrants residing at Bediako and its environs in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region are making a living from menial jobs, especially knife sharpening.

Mr Abubkah Mohammed, a 28-year-old immigrant from Burkina Faso, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that knife sharpening had been a thriving temporary business for most of them while they awaited better opportunities.

He lived with other immigrants from Niger, Togo, and Mali who engage in the business and other jobs such as scrap collection, and selling of phone accessories for survival.

Mr Mohammed said he had been working as a professional knife sharpener for the past four months, revealing that he earned between GHc50.00 and GHc100.00 daily.

“I move around with my whetstone sharpener in the vicinity, visiting my customers, some of whom are chop bar operators, to sharpen their knives and cutlasses,” he said.

“I charge GHs2.00 for a kitchen knife and GHs5.00 for a cutlass.”

“When knives are maintained and sharpened well, it makes the chores easier by facilitating the cutting of ingredients.”

He said it was advisable to always have a portable knife sharpener at home or rely on his services to ensure that the knives remained sharp and ready for use.

GNA

