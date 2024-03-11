Keta Market: Traders appeal for facelift of Market 

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta, (VR), March 11, GNA- Men and women, who trade at the Keta Market are appealing to the authorities to facelift facility into a modern market for smooth enhanced business.

They called for a facelift of almost all structures in the market including the stalls, which they said must be reconstructed into storey buildings.

Among the changes they wanted included a clinic to seek emergency healthcare on market days, an educational centre probably a creche to keep their children on market days, and modern washrooms.

They made these appeals when the Ghana News Agency GNA visited the market last week.

“Keta Market is one of the oldest markets in Ghana so, it deserves to be better than its current form,” one woman said.

Madam Rejoice Adzo, a former Assembly member and Market Queen appealed to the government to help restore the market to its past glory.

“This market was a colonial market. People from Northern Volta, Togo, and Dzemeni used to come here to trade but it is not like that anymore. Government must help us restore it to its former glory.”

Meanwhile, some drivers, who also spoke to the GNA appealed for the renovation of town roads linking the market, complaining that the bad nature of the road network was impeding their work.

“We suffer when bringing traders here on market days. So, we sometimes drop them off at Tayagagbor (quite a distance from the market) because the potholes are affecting our tires,” one driver lamented.

Keta Market is one of the oldest markets established in the Volta Region around the 15th Century, which attracted traders from far and near for fish, salt, and vegetables, which are major commodities produced in the area.

The market has been in a deteriorating shape in recent times until the Keta Municipal Assembly renovated and built some new sheds with their internally generated fund (IGF) in 2021

