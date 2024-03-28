Interior Minister visits surviving Police Officer 

Accra, March 28, GNA – The Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey, Thursday visited an injured Police Officer who survived a road crash which claimed the lives of three other Officers during an Official operation at Kyekyewere near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The Officer is currently receiving treatment at the Police Hospital in Accra.

The Minister wished the Officer a speedy recovery and assured him of the Ministry’s commitment to ensure that he received the best medical attention.

General Corporal Samuel Jude Kuofie, the surviving Officer, thanked the Minister for the visit.

The Minister was accompanied by Dr George Akufo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, some Officials from the Ministry, and the Police Management Board members.

GNA

