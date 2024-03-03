Ho Teaching Hospital gets 3rd incubator from Kokroko Charities Foundation

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah

Accra, March 03, GNA – The Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, an NGO, under its “Project 100” initiative, has donated a third incubator to the Paediatrics and Child Health Department of the Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Region.

This adds to two previous incubators given to the Hospital by the Kokrokoo Charities in 2018, making it a total of three incubators given to the Hospital by the Foundation.

The incubator adds up to a total of 55 incubators so far donated by the Foundation to various hospitals all over the country.

The incubator would help the Department provide optimal care for preterm babies, that is children born before 37 weeks of pregnancy.

In addition to the incubator, they also presented two fridges, sanitary tissues, scraps, crocs, cover coats, and mobile phones to the Hospital.

Dr Richard Bright Danyoh, Head of the Department, Paediatrics and Child Health Unit of the Hospital, said the incubator and the other items would add to their stock and help them offer better services to preterm babies.

Dr Danyoh said the hospital recorded an average of 250 to 300 preterm births yearly.

However, with the coming of the incubators, they were able to care for an appreciable number of them.

He said there has been an increase in the survival rate of preterm babies at the hospital, especially those below 28 weeks, with their mortality rate dropping to 15 per cent between 2022 and 2023.

Dr Danyoh appealed to the Foundation and other benevolent persons and institutions to establish a hostel to accommodate mothers of preterm babies, since they had nowhere to lodge during their waiting periods for their incubated preterm babies.

Mr Kwami Sefa Kayi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, said he was hopeful that together with his team and benevolent supporters, he would be able to meet his vision of acquiring 100 incubators in the long run to aid healthcare delivery in the country.

He commended his partners and friends who supported him financially in acquiring the incubator, especially the owners of Villandro Residence and Teddy’s Irish Pub and Lodge.

He said what kept him going was the satisfaction he got from saving the lives of preterm babies.

The Kokrokoo Charities Foundation is a social intervention initiative set up by Mr Kayi, presenter of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning Show, and aimed at identifying and addressing critical social needs in Ghana and helping resolve emerging development challenges.

The Foundation’s project 100 incubators initiated in 2014 has saved many preterm babies across the country through its donations of infant incubators to boost neonatal care across the country.

GNA

