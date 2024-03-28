Haiti’s Transitional Council pledges to restore public order

MEXICO CITY, March 28 (Xinhua/GNA) – Haiti’s Transitional Council issued its first statement Wednesday, aiming to restore public order and protect people’s lives and property, local media reported.

According to the statement, the selection mechanism for the council president, the new prime minister and new cabinet members has been completed. The council will appoint a new prime minister immediately after taking office, and assist the new prime minister in forming a new government to help Haiti return to normal as soon as possible, according to the statement, which did not specify the inaugural time of the council.

Since Feb. 29, Haitian armed groups have launched a wave of attacks in the capital Port-au-Prince, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

GNA

