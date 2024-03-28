GRNMA calls on Health Ministry to abolish discrimination policy

Accra, March 28, GNA-The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) of Ghana has called on the Ministry of Health to abolish the discriminatory policy of Nurses and Midwives paying for clearance forms to initiate the process for the verification of licenses.

It could be recalled that the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) of Ghana announced a new verification fee for Nurses and Midwives from GHC 550 to GHC 3,000, which led to agitation from the GRNMA.

A meeting with the Ministry of Health, the management of the NMC, and the leadership of GRNMA on March 25, 2024, concluded on the need for the NMC to holistically address the issue for the benefit of all parties.

Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, President of GRNMA, said at a press briefing in Accra that following the agitation, the Board of the Nurses and Midwifery Council decided to halt the implementation of the newly approved fees and charges pending its review and revert to the previous fee.

She said the decision by the Board of NMC to halt the implementation of the fee, enabled the National Council of GRNMA’s to also halt its road map of action in protest against the increased verification fee.

“We wish to assure all Nurses and Midwives that the leadership of the Association will continue to engage and work with interested parties to ensure that any new verification fee is fair and acceptable to the Nurses and Midwives fraternity,” she said.

Mrs Ofori Ampofo called on the Ministry of Finance to urgently issue financial clearance for the employment of Nurses at home over the years.

She informed its members that the negotiation on their conditions of service was ongoing and would continue to represent the collective interests of the Association.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

