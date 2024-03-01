Ghana’s passage of Anti- LGBTQ+ bill: We are disappointed – UK 

Accra, Mar. 1, GNA – Andrew Mitchell, the Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Development and Africa, has expressed disappointment at Ghana’s passage of the LGBTQ+ Bill.

Mr Mitchell took to X, formerly Twitter on Thursday, 29th of February, and said the passage of the bill would undermine the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Ghanaians.

“If it becomes law, this will undermine freedoms for all Ghanaians,” his post read.

He called on Ghana to uphold human rights by living up to the “constitutional and international obligations”.

The reaction follows Ghana’s Parliament’s passing of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill after a third reading on 28th February 2024.

The bill is currently awaiting presidential assent.

GNA

