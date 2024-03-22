Ghanaians advised to take precautionary measures against warmer weather conditions 

By Dennis Peprah



Faipre, (B/R), March 22, GNA – Dr Daniel Akoto Sarfo, the Head of the Department of Forest Science of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has advised Ghanaians to take precautionary measures against extreme heat the country is currently experiencing.



He said the nation would experience a warmer climatic condition due to the impact of climate change and advised citizens to plant, own and nurture a tree to help mitigate the impact of climate change in the country.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a campaign march to mark this year’s celebration of the International Day of the Forest (WFD) at Fiapre, in the Sunyani West Municipality, Dr Sarfo expressed worry about the rapid depletion of the nation’s forest.



He said the extreme heat and warmer weather conditions were always associated with diseases, hence the need for everybody to contribute towards the nation’s climate change mitigation and adaptation actions.



The Network for Women’s Rights and Environmental Governance (NEWREG), an inclined Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) the Livelihood and Environment Ghana (LEG), another environmentally inclined NGO, in collaboration with the UENR and the Forestry Commission, organised the campaign march in commemoration of the 2024 WFD.



The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed March 21 the International Day of Forests in 2012 to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests.



This year’s celebration is held globally on the theme “Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World”.



With support from the Global Green Grant Fund (GGF), the participants mostly students of the UENR and other civil society actors held placards with inscriptions such as “trees protect and nurture us,” “stop converting forested lands into housing or agriculture,” and “more trees healthy health,” marched through the principal street of the Fiapre town to highlight the relevance of trees.



They also visited and planted some tree seedlings at the Fiapre Kyem Amponsah Senior High School premises to mark the day.



Dr Sarfo condemned what he described as the outmoded farm practices of cutting down and burning trees, as well as farming around river bodies, saying such practices were contributing to climate change.



He said the UENR was promoting agro-forestry, a modernised farming strategy, where farmers planted their crops alongside trees as a means to restore depleted forest resources.



Mr Richard Adjei-Poku, the Executive Director of LEG, expressed worry about the rapid depletion of the country’s forest and vegetative cover and advised citizens to “be a friend of the forest” and contribute towards environment management and sustainability.



Miss Peace Nyande, the Deputy Convener, NEWREG, expressed appreciation to the GGF and LEG for their support and appealed for more assistance to enable the network to contribute significantly towards climate change mitigation actions.

