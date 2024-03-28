Ghanaian businesses urged to be cautious of AI challenges

Accra, March 28, GNA – Mr Bernard Acquah, the Chief Information Officer of MTN Ghana, has urged Ghanaian businesses to be cautious of the challenges of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance their businesses.

He said the utilisation of AI in business services by enterprises exposed them to challenges, including algorithmic bias, data dependency, the black box problem, and ethical challenges.

Mr Acquah was speaking at the MTN Business CTIO Roundtable Africa 2024 on the theme: “Driving Business Value through Data and AI.”

He said these challenges, if not addressed by enterprises through the implementation of robust safety measures, could affect their operations.

“It is human beings who develop these AI tools, so their biases reflect the AI they produce,” he said.

The Chief Information Officer said the more “you research, the more you develop AI tools. You can eliminate all these challenges when using these AI tools and businesses need to be aware that when they are using these AI tools, there can be challenges that could pose a threat to your business.”

He said hence, they must be cautiously aware of how to prevent and eliminate them.

Mr Acquah said the future of businesses was in AI and human collaboration to deliver solutions, not competition.

He said the utilisation of AI in the operations of MTN had improved operational efficiency by aiding the company in combating fraud.

Miss Angela Mensah-Poku, the Chief Enterprise Business Officer for MTN, said the event was timely as data and AI were essential to the transformation of businesses.

She said the recommendations from the panellists would help in generating ideas and recommendations on how to enhance digital experiences on the African continent.

She said the discussions would also explore how data and AI can optimise processes on the African continent to create opportunities.

GNA

