Forestry Commission Training Centre opens admission for Natural Resources Management course

Accra, March 16, GNA – The Forestry Commission Training Centre (FCTC) has opened admission into its 18-month certificate course in natural resources management.

The one and half year long full-time programme will commence on April 15, 2024, and end on September 12, 2025.

This is contained in a press statement from the Centre signed by Dr Andy Osei Okrah, its Director, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the statement, the admission was opened to both local and foreign applicants, as well as holders of SSCE and Advanced Level certificate holders.

The statement said at the end of the training, graduates would come out as field technicians in natural resources management, range supervisors or natural resource supervisors.

It added that they could also be self-employed as “forestpreneur” or work as forest operations supervisor in plantation development firms in the private sector.

The statement urged prospective students to download application forms from the website of the Commission at www.fctc.fcghana.org and submit it before March 28 2024.

The Forestry Commission Training Centre is a public training institution under the Forestry Commission of Ghana, mandated to, among others, train talents to protect and secure the ecology for the sustenance of life.

It is affiliated to the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani, and aims to equip the youth with employable skills for revenue generation while protecting the environment and its resources for generation unborn.

GNA



