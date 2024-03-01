Ellembelle MP, NDC donates GHc40,000.00 towards celebration of NKRUMAFEST 2024 

By P.K. Yankey

Nkroful (W/R), March 1, GNA-The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Member of Parliament of Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, have donated an amount of GHc40,000.00 towards the preparation and celebration of NKRUMAFEST 2024.

The National Chairman of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah who was the keynote speaker at the 2023 event, donated GHc10,000.00, while the MP also donated GHc30,000.00 in fulfilment of a pledge during the 2023 NKRUMAFEST celebrations.

In all, the NKRUMAFEST 2024 Planning Committee has realized GHc130,000.00 so far out of pledges.

Abusuakpanyinli Adwobia of Nkroful, the birthplace of the first President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, disclosed this when Mr Buah visited the Chief and elders at the palace at Nkroful in the Western Region.

The visit afforded the MP an opportunity to plan with the chief, elders and family of Dr Kwame Nkrumah on “The Journey to Nkroful 2024”.

Abusuakpanyinli Adwobia thanked Mr Buah for his unflinching support towards the celebration of Founder’s Day before 2015 and unwavering support to the Nvavile Family of Dr Nkrumah even after the NKRUMAFEST Committee took over the celebrations after 2015.

He commended the MP for his financial assistance towards the Mega NKRUMAFEST celebrations in 2023 and appealed to the MP to help recover funds from individuals who pledged to make donations during the last anniversary.

He said the family would meet the NKRUMAFEST Committee to find out the state of Dr Nkrumah’s mausoleum at Nkroful and make recommendations for repair works to begin on the edifice, such as paintings, flowering, tiling the floor, putting the rooftop in good shape among others and prepare an estimate to meet that cost.

In view of this, a Seven-Member Committee made up of two members from NKRUMAFEST, three members from the Nvavile family, one member from the MP’s office and one member from the DCE’s office had been formed.

Nana Kwasi Kutua, Chief of Nkroful, who was represented by one of his elders, thanked Mr Buah for honouring Dr Nkrumah by helping the family and the Nkroful township since he became the MP in 2009.

He said the MP had been very instrumental in the celebration of NKRUMAFEST with funds and media sponsorship.

He said Mr Buah had spearheaded the paintings and refurbishment of the Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum at Nkroful all these years.

Nana Kwasi Kutua prayed for the MP to continue with the sterling leadership style to be the salt and light of Ghana and Africa.

The MP said the NDC would always partner with the family and NKRUMAFEST Committee to celebrate the memory of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah as an illustrious son of Nkroful and Nzema land.

He said the National Chairman of the NDC was really concerned about matters of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and was ready to support the family.

GNA

