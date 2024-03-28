Easter: Travelers stranded at lorry terminals in Accra

By Francis Ntow

Accra, March 28, GNA – Hundreds of people traveling for the Easter festivities were Thursday evening stranded at various lorry terminals in Accra.

The situation left many passengers standing in long queues for several hours, as some drivers decided to wait for the traffic congestion to lessen.

At the Central Business District of Accra, it was a matter of survival of the fittest for workers looking for car home.

Passengers, both old and young, literally fought their ways into vehicles that parked along the road, from the COCOBOD head office through to the GCB office [around Kantamanto] to get home.

At the popular Tema Station and Kwame Nkrumah Circle bus terminals, queues had been formed by hundreds of people.

A driver, Ato, who commutes from the Circle lorry terminal to Dansoman, said he was in traffic for four hours.

“The traffic is everywhere, Mataheko, Kaneshi through to Circle. We left Dansoman around 3pm, and we just got here [7pm]. We spent about four hours on the road [from Dansoman to Circle],” he said.

“I’ve parked for now. I want to wait till around 9pm, by that time the traffic situation will be better, then I’ll be on the road,” Ato told GNA.

