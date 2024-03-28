Easter is opportunity for renewal of mindsets, attitudes for change — Methodist Bishop

Accra, March 28, GNA – The Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, says the Easter season is an opportunity for the renewal of people’s mindsets and attitudes for change.

He said it offered an opportunity for all to reflect on attitudes and activities that militated against Ghana’s growth and development.

“Christ demonstrated through His resurrection that just as a seed necessarily will have to die before it germinates, so is there an opportunity for new beginnings.”

“Just as Christ rose from the dead, we too as individuals, communities, churches and indeed as a nation, Ghana, can rise above our challenges, our doubts, and our fears,” he added.

The Methodist Bishop shared this in his message to Ghanaians on the occasion of the Easter commemoration.

He urged the citizenry to reflect on behaviours such as bribery and corruption, monetisation of the political landscape, disrespect in society, and issues of character assassination that were divulging the country and refrain from them.

Bishop Boafo said the season was also a call for peace, and urged electoral stakeholders to do all in their bid to ensure that there was peace before, during and after the 2024 elections.

He urged the Electoral Commission to be fair and neutral in all the electoral processes leading to, during and importantly after the elections.

He admonished political parties to be measured in their communication and engagements, embracing inclusive language, and avoiding intemperate, abusive, and offensive language in their campaigns.

“The Media, as always have a significant role to play by avoiding sensational reportage, providing, and using the various platforms to cause disaffection for character assassination, running down perceived political opponents, and all that do not inure to peace.”

“The Security personnel should be professional and impartial judges to engender trust before, during and after the elections,” he added.

Bishop Boafo said elections should not become avenues for conflict and bloodshed; rather, comportment and civility must be the guiding principles in political support and campaign.

GNA

