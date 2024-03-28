Dr Bawumia donates 100 laptop computers to KNUST

Accra, March 28, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Thursday donated 100 laptop computers to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This is in fulfillment of a pledge he made to the University during its 57th Congregation.

Dr Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson for the Vice President, made the donation on his behalf at a brief ceremony in Kumasi.

The computers were received by Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice Chancellor of KNUST, and the Registrar.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

