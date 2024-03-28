Court fines driver for tricycle theft

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, March 28, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has fined a 22-year-old driver 100 penalty units, or GHC1,200.00, for stealing a banker’s tricycle worth GHC14,000.00.

Eric Ofosu Mensah was found guilty and sentenced accordingly.

The court, presided over by Mrs Kizita Naa Koowaa Quarshie, said Mensah would serve a six-month jail term in hard labour if he defaulted on the fine.

Police Inspector Bobie Ansah-DaCosta informed the Court that the complainant is Mr Michael Adu-Poku, a businessman from Sakumono.

Mensah is a driver and labourer from Gomoa Brofuyedru who worked for the complainant at his block factory in Ashaiman, where he moulded cement blocks and supplied them to customers under the complainant’s instructions.

According to the prosecution, the complainant got a contract to provide 2,500 six-inch solid blocks to a customer for GHC8.00 each.

Inspector Ansah said Mensah was told to form and transport the blocks, and that on February 23, 2024, he used the complainant’s Loujin Tricycle with registration number M-22-GT2349 to deliver the blocks, but only 400 pieces were delivered to the client.

After several days of not hearing from Mensah, the complainant went to his abode in Sakumono and found that the accused had moved out of the place without notice and the Tricycle was nowhere to be found.

The Court heard that four days later, the complainant reported the missing tricycle to the Sakumono Police for investigation, and on March 14, 2024, Mensah was arrested at his hometown together with the tricycle and brought to the Sakumono Police Station. In his investigation’s cautioned statement, he admitted to the offence.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

