Concerned natives of Asante Akyem North fume over closure of Salt FM

Accra, March 22, GNA – Scores of natives from the Asante Akyem North Constituency based in Accra staged a mini-demonstration on Thursday to express their frustrations over the closure of Salt FM.

Salt FM, a popular private radio station based in Agogo, was closed down by the National Communications Authority (NCA) last December due to licence renewal issues.

However, according to the indigenes of Asante Akyem, they suspect foul play in the closure of the FM Station, especially when its owner, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, is set to contest as an independent candidate in the December 2024 polls.

Mr. Ebenezer Kwaku Asomaning, the Secretary of the Group, addressing the media, stated that Salt FM served as a source of information for the residents of over 50 villages and its closure had affected businesses in the area.

“The FM station is the only tool that gives information on both local and international news. The media outlet has over the years educated, entertained, and informed people.

“But following its closure, we are finding it difficult to get access to all these, and we want to plead with NCA to reopen it,” he said.

“Our focus is that the NCA should be up and doing and not allow some people to downplay their integrity.

“We believe in them, and so they should do the needful by reopening Salt FM,” he said.

Mr Asomaning said there had been efforts by the Agogo Traditional Council to get the FM station reopened, but it had not been successful thus far.

The group also pleaded with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to intervene and ensure the reopening of the FM station.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

