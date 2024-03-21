CFAO Mobility Ghana launches 3 New Suzuki models

Accra, March 21, GNA – In a colourful, well-choreographed event at the Suzuki CFAO Showroom at Airport City, history was made as three sleek-looking Suzuki models were launched simultaneously.

The all-new vehicles included the Suzuki Grand Vitara, Fronx, and all-new 5-door Suzuki Jimny.

Guests were treated to exclusive photos on the red carpet and royally welcomed into the showroom by a richly dressed troupe of traditional “adowa” dancers.

Important guests, including key customers of CFAO, representatives from banking institutions, and media personalities, networked seamlessly in a showroom transformed into a glitzy atmosphere, charged with the electrifying performance from Band Parade.

Mr. Adedamola Adelabu, the Managing Director and country delegate for CFAO Mobility Ghana, expressed profound joy at the launch of the three remarkable brands, citing it as an exciting new chapter.

He remarked that Suzuki by CFAO had played a major role in mobility in Ghana, with many more customers embracing the Suzuki range.

He said it was in line with the global vision of being an infrastructure company deeply integrated into people’s lives.

He underscored CFAO Mobility Ghana’s position as the Mobility Solutions partner, offering a comprehensive range of services covering the entire value chain of the vehicle, transport, and allied industries.

He said, “We serve as a one-stop shop for all mobility needs. Our holistic approach ensures that our customers receive tailored solutions that address their specific requirements, allowing them to focus on what truly matters—their journey.”

The all-new Grand Vitara is an impressive improvement on the predecessor Vitara, now with a bolder new design.

It is a rugged SUV that blends capability with comfort.

It has spacious interior and dependable performance and perfect for families and outdoor adventures since it is equipped with advanced safety features and offers a refined driving experience.

From city streets to off-road trails, the Grand Vitara delivers reliability and versatility with style.

The Fronx captures the essence of an agile compact SUV designed for city life with its sleek and modern exterior; it exudes style and sophistication.

Inside, the Fronx offers a comfortable and versatile cabin, ideal for navigating crowded streets.

Equipped with advanced technology and efficient engines, it provides a dynamic driving experience, and whether zipping through traffic or cruising on the open road, the Suzuki Fronx delivers practicality and excitement in equal measure.

The Jimny is popular with off-road enthusiasts and known for its robust design, bold lines, and tough performance.

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door expands on its iconic design, offering enhanced versatility for urban and off-road adventures.

With its compact size and rugged capabilities, it navigates tight city streets and challenging terrain with ease.

The spacious interior accommodates passengers and cargo comfortably, making it perfect for families and outdoor enthusiasts.

Equipped with advanced safety features and efficient engines, the Jimny 5-door provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience.

Whether tackling daily commutes or exploring remote trails, it embodies Suzuki’s commitment to quality, durability, and adventure.

Mr. Sebastien Duchateau, General Manager for Sales and Marketing, said in introducing the three models that, including the three models just launched, CFAO Mobility would be offering a total of 14 different Suzuki models, and that there was a Suzuki model suited for every individual need while matching the pockets of every individual customer.

He stressed that Suzuki remained the best in class for quality and fuel efficiency on the continent.

He added that aside from the distribution of vehicles, CFAO offerred a holistic car ownership experience that included trade-in solutions where one could trade in old car, top up, and buy a new one.

He also said Suzuki offered vehicle finance solutions with three bank partners, SG Bank, Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank, long-term rentals for fleets, and the best aftersales network with the opening of a dedicated aftersales centre at Spintex Road next to Action Chapel.

The Grand Vitara and the Fronx were launched in a stunning display of pyrotechnics and a surprise box reveal for the Jimny, located in its natural outdoor environment.

Patrons were treated to good music while they inspected the three vehicles and took pictures.

GNA

