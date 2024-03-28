Catholic priests told to be committed to their priestly duties  

By Justina Paaga

Sekondi March 28, GNA – The Most Reverend Bishop John Baptist Attakruh, Bishop of the Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese of the Catholic Church, has called on Catholic priests to let the zeal, enthusiasm and commitment they exhibited during their ordination, reflect in the performance of their priestly duties.

He urged them to deeply reflect on their call to priesthood and the vows they took during their ordination and perform their priestly duties with the needed commitment, faithfulness and zeal to win more souls for the catholic church.

Bishop Attakruh said this in a sermon during Chrism Mass held at St Paul Catholic Pro-Cathedral in Sekondi as part of activities of the Holy Week to herald the celebration of Easter.

The mass, which was attended by more than 200 priests drawn from all the parishes in the diocese, as well as religious (rev. sisters and brothers) and the lay faithful was used to bless special oils to be used throughout the year for the anointment of catechumens, the sick and the ordination of priests.

He underscored the importance of the holy oils in the Catholic Church, describing them as sacraments, which should be administered only by the priests.

Chrism Mass manifests the unity of the priests with their Bishops and it also allows them to renew their commitment (vows) to their priestly duties.

Bishop Attakruh tasked priests to abide by their priestly vows and live and work in unity for the development and growth of the Catholic Church, stressing “that the world needs the priests, and that priesthood was still relevant to the world today…and important to the society.

“The many souls you have touched with your hands which have brought love, happiness, peace and release from bondages and burdens among families continue to make you relevant and important:”

Bishop Attakruh tasked the priests to always listen to the concerns and needs of their parishioners and help relieve them from all bondages and burdens.

He said priesthood was a mission of service and a gift from God and that they should not lord it over the people of God.

“Priestly work is the work of Christ, and you must strive to do what is expected of you, use your strength, wisdom and expertise to glorify the Lord and serve the people of God”.

The bishop Attakruh called on the parishioners to continue to collaborate and work with the priests to help build their spiritual lives.

He commended all the priests in the Diocese for their untiring support and commitment to the growth of the church and urged them to renew their efforts to work harder for the good of the church and the faithful.

The bishop acknowledged the fact that some priests worked under very difficult conditions but called on them to do everything possible to enhance the development and growth of the Catholic Church.

He said the Diocese had a little over 200 priests who were to take care of the 3,070 catholic population in the diocese.

